Evacuation orders lifted for Circle Oaks, Wooden Valley in Napa County

NAPA COUNTY (KRON) — The Napa County Sheriff’s Office has lifted evacuation orders for Circle Oaks and Wooden Valley.
Access to these areas is via Sage Canyon Road (SR 128), or via Wooden Valley Road as it opens.
For repopulation of Wooden Valley, access is also available from Suisun Valley Road in Solano County.
The following routes are currently closed:
Monticello Road, SR 121 between Vichy Avenue in Napa and Wooden Valley Road
The public is reminded to remain vigilant on current fire conditions. Please continue to adhere to road closures, evacuation advisories, and evacuation orders.
Some homes may still be without PG&E service, PG&E is in the area working to restore service.
If you see electrical wires on the ground, stay clear and contact PG&E immediately.
Trees and poles with deep charring should be considered hazardous.
Do not connect a generator without a licensed electrician.
Please drive slowly as emergency personnel continues to operate in the area.
For health and other information on wildfire clean-up and recovery, please visit http://www.countyofnapa.org.
North Bay Firestorm
