Family drives from Utah to help fire evacuees in the North Bay

UTAH (KRON)–A Utah family drove all the way to Santa Rosa to drop off supplies to fire victims.
The Anderson family drove their minivan full of face masks to the devasted area.
KRON4’s Grant Lodes stumbled upon the heroic family while reporting live from Santa Rosa.
- INTERACTIVE MAP: SEE IF YOUR SANTA ROSA HOME SURVIVED THE FIRE
- SONOMA COUNTY FIRE VICTIMS IDENTIFIED
- COMPLETE LIST OF AREAS UNDER MANDATORY EVACUATION
- INTERACTIVE FIRE MAPS
- WINERIES DAMAGED BY NORTH BAY WILDFIRES
- LIST OF NORTH BAY FIRE RESOURCES
- NORTH BAY FIRES: HOW TO HELP
- WATCH KRON4 NEWS LIVE