Family drives from Utah to help fire evacuees in the North Bay

UTAH (KRON)–A Utah family drove all the way to Santa Rosa to drop off supplies to fire victims.

The Anderson family drove their minivan full of face masks to the devasted area.

KRON4’s Grant Lodes stumbled upon the heroic family while reporting live from Santa Rosa.

