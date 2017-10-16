VIDEO: Roommates cheat death in dramatic escape from Yuba Co. fire

Video courtesy of CNN

YUBA COUNTY (KRON) – Newly released video shows two roommate’s dramatic escape from the massive fire in Yuba County.

The pair of roommates appeared to be trapped in the Cascade Fire in Loma Rica, California.

You can see them getting in the car, frantically deciding on the best way out, all while engulfed in a raging firestorm.

You can hear them yelling out things like “I can’t breathe,” and “We’re gonna f***ing die!”

At one point they cheer on their car, a Ford Explorer, “You can do it girl!”

The video, which only shows an edited portion of their journey, feels like an eternity while watching them finally get to safer ground.

The Cascade Fire has burned nearly 10,000 acres and is 94 percent contained.

