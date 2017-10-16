Firefighters bring toys, supplies to North Bay fire victims

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Firefighters are not only fighting the fires, but they’re also working to bring joy to fire evacuees.

San Francisco firefighters collected toys and supplies for the victims of the devastating North Bay fires.

They hoped the toys, board games, gift cards, toiletries, and other supplies could help to provide a small amount of relief for the families who have lost their homes and are trying to stay strong in the face of overwhelming challenges.

The firefighters distributed the items to families in the heart of the fire zone in Santa Rosa.

