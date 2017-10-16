Inmate walks off from Southern California firefighting crew

CHINO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are looking for an inmate firefighter who walked away while assigned to a crew working on the remnants of a Southern California wildfire.

State corrections officials say 31-year-old Armando Castillo walked was last seen about 4:45 p.m. Sunday, when he was among inmate crews working the so-called Canyon Fire 2 in Orange County.

Castillo was sentenced in Los Angeles County last year to a five-year term for possession of a firearm and evading a peace officer while driving recklessly. He was scheduled to be released on probation in May 2018.

He had been assigned to Oak Glen Conservation Camp in Yucaipa.

