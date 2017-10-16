Mandatory evacuation order lifted for Berryessa Highlands community

NAPA COUNTY (KRON)–The mandatory evacuation order for residents in the Berryessa Highlands community was lifted Monday afternoon, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents were allowed back into their neighborhood around 2:00 p.m. Berryessa Highlands is situated in unincorporated Napa County.

There are still a few roads closures in the area:
All of Monticello Road, SR 121 (“The Corners”) South to Wooden Valley Road and beyond to Napa (Vichy Avenue)
All of Wooden Valley Road

Residents should remain vigilant on current fire conditions. Please pay attention to all road closures, evacuation advisories, and evacuation orders.

Some homes in the area may still be without PG&E. Crews are working to restore service.

