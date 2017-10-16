Mandatory evacuations lifted for parts of Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has lifted mandatory evacuations for parts of Sonoma County Monday.
This includes Bennett Valley, Kenwood, Glen Ellen, Boyes, and Sonoma.
Information from the Sheriff’s Office:
Welcome Home! The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is lifting all evacuation orders in the following areas. If you live in these areas, you can return home now. Please read the instructions for your neighborhood below. There will be more law enforcement personnel in your neighborhood to keep you safe.
Bennett Valley Road and the area east of Petaluma Hill Road. This area is open except for the road closures listed below. You do not need to check in with anyone or have a law enforcement escort.
- Bennett Valley Road at Holly Oak Way. No access allowed east of that point.
- Bennett Valley Road at Keiser Ranch Road. No access allowed west of that intersection.
- Warms Springs Road at Sonoma Mountain Road. No access allowed east of that that intersection.
Note that Bennett Valley Road between Holly Oak Way and Keiser Ranch Road is still closed. This includes Enterprise, Old Bennett Ridge, Bardy and Rollo Rd. These area are closed.</
North Bay Firestorm
The following road closures have been removed and roads are now open:
- Bennett Valley at Yulupa Road
- Petaluma Hill at Crane Canyon
- Roberts Road at Lichau Road
Kenwood: Residents located outside the burn area will be allowed to return home. Areas outside of the burn area are defined by the road closures listed below.
- Highway 12 is only open between Greene St and Dunbar Rd.
There are two ways to access Kenwood. From Bennett Valley Road, take Sonoma Mountain Road to Warm Springs Road into Kenwood. From Petaluma Hill Road, take Warm Springs Road into Kenwood. All residents must check in at the checkpoint at Warm Springs Road at Mound Avenue. Bring your ID or paperwork that shows you live in Kenwood.
Boyes Hot Springs: Advisory evacuations lifted, including area east of Hwy 12 to the fire perimeter and south from Madrone Rd to Verano Ave.
Glen Ellen: East of Arnold Dr to fire perimeter and south from Martin St.
City of Sonoma: East of Hwy 12 to 4th St East and south of E. Verano to East and West Spain St.
City of Sonoma: 7th St East from E. Napa St south to Denmark St.
The County is attempting to resume regular garbage service in this area.