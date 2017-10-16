NaVorro Bowman signs with the Oakland Raiders

(KRON) Linebacker NaVorro Bowman has signed with the Oakland Raiders.

Last week the San Francisco 49ers cut ties with one of the few remaining links to their last run of success when they released Bowman on Friday.

General manager John Lynch said the team looked into possible trade partners and came close to completing one. But when that fell through, Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan granted Bowman’s request and released him to give him the opportunity to pick his new team.

“We tried to do what was best for him also and the team and give him a chance to move on,” Shanahan said. “We thought we had those trade partners, but I think he was a little bit more interested in keeping it open for himself to be able to pick what team he wanted.”

For the #Raiders and FA LB NaVorro Bowman, it’s a 1-year deal worth $3M, source says. Fills a huge need. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2017

Former #49ers LB NaVorro Bowman is signing a 1-year deal with the #Raiders, source says. That was fast. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2017

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE:

>>MORE STORIES