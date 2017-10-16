NaVorro Bowman signs with the Oakland Raiders

Chris Johnson, Aaron Lynch, NaVorro Bowman
Arizona Cardinals running back Chris Johnson, center, is tackled by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Aaron Lynch (59) and linebacker NaVorro Bowman (53) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

(KRON) Linebacker NaVorro Bowman has signed with the Oakland Raiders.

Last week the San Francisco 49ers cut ties with one of the few remaining links to their last run of success when they released Bowman on Friday.

General manager John Lynch said the team looked into possible trade partners and came close to completing one. But when that fell through, Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan granted Bowman’s request and released him to give him the opportunity to pick his new team.

“We tried to do what was best for him also and the team and give him a chance to move on,” Shanahan said. “We thought we had those trade partners, but I think he was a little bit more interested in keeping it open for himself to be able to pick what team he wanted.”

 

