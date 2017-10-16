North Bay firestorm: 100 people still reported missing

SANTA ROSA (KRON)–Nearly 100 people remain unaccounted for in Napa and Sonoma counties.

Sonoma County Sheriff Rob Giordano said Monday there are reports of 88 people missing in the county a week after deadly wildfires started in Northern California’s wine country.

The county received nearly 2,000 reports of people missing, but most of the people have been located. Sonoma County also referred three dozen names of missing to other counties.

Napa County reported 14 people on its unaccounted list.

It was unclear how many people are actually missing because reports have included duplicate names or names of people who were safe but unable to call relatives.

Some people reported as missing also never knew someone had been looking for them.

