Parts of Calistoga open for business

CALISTOGA (KRON)–The mandatory evacuation order in effect for the City of Calistoga has been reduced to an advisory.
Residents were allowed to return home but were advised to be prepared to leave at a short moment’s notice.
On Monday, people and business owners in the area were busy trying to return to normal after being evacuated last week.
