People Behaving Badly: Patrolling restricted areas

SANTA ROSA (KRON)–Police from all around the Bay Area have been tasked with keeping the areas affected by firestorms free from looters or people with bad intentions.
Since officers can’t tell who’s a homeowner and who’s not, everyone they come across must be checked.
Stanley Roberts rode alongside San Francisco police officers who were on looter patrol.
- INTERACTIVE MAP: SEE IF YOUR SANTA ROSA HOME SURVIVED THE FIRE
- SONOMA COUNTY FIRE VICTIMS IDENTIFIED
- COMPLETE LIST OF AREAS UNDER MANDATORY EVACUATION
- INTERACTIVE FIRE MAPS
- WINERIES DAMAGED BY NORTH BAY WILDFIRES
- LIST OF NORTH BAY FIRE RESOURCES
- NORTH BAY FIRES: HOW TO HELP
- WATCH KRON4 NEWS LIVE