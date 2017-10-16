People Behaving Badly: Patrolling restricted areas

SANTA ROSA (KRON)–Police from all around the Bay Area have been tasked with keeping the areas affected by firestorms free from looters or people with bad intentions.

Since officers can’t tell who’s a homeowner and who’s not, everyone they come across must be checked.

Stanley Roberts rode alongside San Francisco police officers who were on looter patrol.

