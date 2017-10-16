PG&E: 22,000 without power in North Bay fire zones

SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 10: A neighborhood is left destroyed by fire near Cardinal Newman High School on October 10, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, at least 1,500 homes have burned and 11 people have died as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread in eight Northern California counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — 22,000 PG&E customers are still without power due to the North Bay wildfires, company officials said Monday morning.

At 4:06 a.m., KRON4 received the most recent update.

According to PG&E:

  • 16,600 Sonoma County customers without power
  • 4,100 Napa County customers without power

PG&E expects to have power restored to all customers sometime today.

Roughly 3,000 workers are currently working to restore power in fire areas.

In the height of the firestorm, nearly 100,000 had no electricity.

