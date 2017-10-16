PG&E: 22,000 without power in North Bay fire zones

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — 22,000 PG&E customers are still without power due to the North Bay wildfires, company officials said Monday morning.

At 4:06 a.m., KRON4 received the most recent update.

According to PG&E:

16,600 Sonoma County customers without power

4,100 Napa County customers without power

PG&E expects to have power restored to all customers sometime today.

Roughly 3,000 workers are currently working to restore power in fire areas.

In the height of the firestorm, nearly 100,000 had no electricity.

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE:

