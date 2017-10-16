Pier 14 Shooting: Jury selection ramps up in Kate Steinle trial

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A key phase of jury selection started Monday in the trial of a man accused of fatally shooting a woman on a busy San Francisco pier, in a killing that set off a fierce national immigration debate.

Mexican national Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, who was deported five times, has admitted to fatally shooting 32-year-old Kate Steinle while she walked with her father on a San Francisco pier crowded with tourists.

He has said the shooting was accidental and has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Earlier this month, lawyers summoned hundreds of potential jurors to fill out questionnaires to help narrow the selection pool.

San Francisco Superior Court spokeswoman Megan Filly said Monday that 160 jurors reported Monday for questioning.

Media were not granted access.

