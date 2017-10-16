Safari West welcomes baby “Tubbs”

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Raging wildfires destroyed homes and devastated the North Bay, but in the midst of that, a miracle was born.

Safari West is a 400-acre private wildlife preserve located at 3115 Porter Creek Road in Santa Rosa.

As wildfires raced towards the preserve, Safari West personnel rushed to ensure that all the animals were safe and accounted for.

Despite the widespread devastation, the reserve just welcomed a new edition named “Tubbs.” Tubbs is a Nile lechwe, named after the fire that tore through the area.

