Santa Rosa City Council’s Chris Rogers explains why some fire evacuees still not allowed home

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — KRON4’s Grant Lodes talked with Santa Rosa City Council member Chris Rogers in Coffey Park Monday.

Even as thousands of fire evacuees return home, residents of Santa Rosa’s Coffey Park are still not allowed in their neighborhood.

Rogers says he lives in downtown Santa Rosa so his home was spared.

He says the most common question he’s been getting is, “When can I go home?”

He told Lodes that the people whose homes have not suffered any damage are being allowed to return home.

Rogers said the people who know their home is gone, want to sift through the rubble and find anything that may be left.

He wants those people to realize that those areas are very toxic and Sheriff’s officials are still looking for bodies.

The Sheriff’s Office needs to finish their search before they can let everyone else back one.

Officials are also working to remove hazardous power lines.

