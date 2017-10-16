Santa Rosa fire evacuees searching for hero deputy



SANTA ROSA (KRON)– A Santa Rosa woman who escaped the Tubbs Fire wants to thank the deputy who saved her life.

Jennifer Arrington and her son were forced from their home around 1:30 a.m.

A Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputy led them and 30 others into a lodge parking lot where they waited in their cars for five hours, hoping the flames wouldn’t consume them.

Arrington told KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian, that she’s looking for the deputy who gave her direction and kept the peace.

