Santa Rosa fire evacuees searching for hero deputy

By Published: Updated:


SANTA ROSA (KRON)– A Santa Rosa woman who escaped the Tubbs Fire wants to thank the deputy who saved her life.

Jennifer Arrington and her son were forced from their home around 1:30 a.m.

A Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputy led them and 30 others into a lodge parking lot where they waited in their cars for five hours, hoping the flames wouldn’t consume them.

Arrington told KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian, that she’s looking for the deputy who gave her direction and kept the peace.

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s