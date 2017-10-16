Santa Rosa nurse loses home in North Bay firestorm



SANTA ROSA (KRON)–Medical personnel are working around the clock at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, tending to hundreds of fire victims.

Kaiser and Sutter Hospital are closed due to the firestorm and Santa Rosa Memorial had to pull triple duty.

KRON4’s Dan Kerman spoke with some of those hospital workers, who lost everything they owned.

Nurse Cambria Reese was among those who lost their homes. She was already on the night shift when realized her home was in the fire’s path.

