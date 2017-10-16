Santa Rosa school destroyed by North Bay firestorm

SANTA ROSA (KRON)–A Santa Rosa school was destroyed by the recent wildfires that swept across the North Bay.

Redwood Adventist Academy is no longer standing. The k-12th-grade school sat on Mark West Springs Road before flames tore through the building.

The school’s principal, Angie Weems, gave KRON4’s Gabe Slate a tour of the damage. Hundreds of homes that once surrounded the school were also burned down.

Weems said there are plans to rebuild the school in the same spot, but for now the school will resume classes at a local church.

The school’s recovery process won’t be easy, so they are accepting donations to help with rebuilding efforts. Those who wish to contribute can click here.

