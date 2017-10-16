Several post office locations in the North Bay back in service



SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)–The US Postal Service announced that four of the seven locations shut down due to wildfires in the North Bay, will be open for business Tuesday.

Listed Post Offices with retail hours below:

Sonoma Post Office 617 Broadway 95476 will be open noon to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday; 8:00 a.m.-6 p.m. rest of the week.

Vineburg Post Office 95487 M-F 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (closed 12:30 pm-1:30 pm for lunch)

Boyes Hot Springs Post Office 18092 Sonoma Hwy 95416 M-F 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

El Verano Post Office 95433 M-F 9:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (closed 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. for lunch)

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE:

>>MORE STORIES