VIDEO: Signorello Estate among Napa wineries hit hard by wildfire

NAPA (KRON) — The Signorello Estate winery in Napa was one of several that suffered severe damage in the North Bay wildfires.

Understandably, winemaker Pierre Birebent can’t stop thinking about the fire.

He’s devastated but says they will rebuild.

The winery’s main building, which included the tasting room, offices, kitchen and an apartment burned to the ground.

The fire did not damage Signorello’s 45 acres of Cabernet Sauvignon and other varieties. However, Birebent is worried about the 2017 vintage, much of which is in tanks.

Birebent also told KRON4 that 95 percent of the crop was picked before the fire.

Signorello Estate is one of at least a dozen wineries along the Silverado Trail.

