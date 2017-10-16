Son believes his father was deep asleep when North Bay fires came

SANTA ROSA (AP) — Daniel Southard, 71, a retired fitness trainer and high school football coach, sent a text message to his son Derek a little after midnight to ask if he was having a good time at a wedding in Monterey.

The two were close — Derek’s mother died when he was 2 years old, his father raised him on his own — and kept close tabs on each other.

When Derek woke up to news that the wildfires tore through Santa Rosa about an hour after his father texted, he had a feeling his dad and the family dog, Sadie, didn’t escape the flames.

“I know he has trouble sleeping. I’m thinking he took his sleeping pill after texting me and went to bed,” Derek said.

When he returned to Santa Rosa, Derek spent days searching for his father in evacuation shelters. He held out hopes his father was alive. But by Saturday, authorities who searched the family home confirmed what Derek had suspected: Daniel’s body was found in his bedroom.

“My neighbor said the fire came so fast they barely made it out,” Derek said. “If he had made it out, the first thing he would have done was to get a hold of me.”

“He loved me a lot,” Derek said.

He said his father loved fitness and football, and he pursued his passions by working as a personal trainer and co-owner of a Gold’s Gym in downtown Santa Rosa. He also worked as the assistant football coach at Derek’s high school.

“He was a kind-hearted man; very generous,” the son said. “He didn’t always have much. But what he had he’d give to you if he thought you needed more.”

