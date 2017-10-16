Sonoma County begins recovery process



SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)–State and local officials say they are trying to get people back into their homes, but they cautioned that it could take days and even weeks for neighborhoods hard hit by Northern California wildfires.

Sonoma County Sheriff Rob Giordano said it will take time to ensure that homes in burned areas are safe and free of bodies.

Giordano says there are reports of 88 people still missing in Sonoma County. The county received nearly 2,000 reports of people missing, and most of them have been located.

He says he expects to find some of the missing in homes burned down.

The number of evacuated people has dropped from 100,000 on Saturday to 40,000 Monday morning.

KRON4’s Terisa Estacio was at the scene when residents were allowed to return home.

