Tens of thousands of North Bay fire evacuees allowed to return home

(AP) — Tens of thousands of people have been allowed to return to their homes as the threat eases from the devastating California wildfires.
Officials said Monday the number of evacuees has gone from a high of 100,000 on Saturday to 40,000 Monday.
Daniel Berlant, spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, expects more evacuation orders will be lifted later in the day as firefighters gain on the fires that have killed a firefighting truck driver and 40 other people while destroying thousands of homes.
Some people will return to untouched homes, while others will return to destruction.
North Bay Firestorm
Many began to take the first steps toward rebuilding their lives.
“This is my home I’m going to come back without question,” said Howard Lasker, 56, who returned Sunday with his daughter to view their torched house in Santa Rosa. “I have to rebuild. I want to rebuild.”
The death toll could climb as searchers dig through the ruins for people listed as missing. Hundreds were unaccounted for, though authorities said many of them are probably safe but haven’t let anyone know.
In hard-hit Sonoma County, Sheriff Rob Giordano said authorities have located 1,560 of the more than 1,700 once listed as missing. Many of those names were put on the list after people called from out of state to say they couldn’t reach a friend or relative.
Authorities said they will not let people return home until it is safe and utilities are restored. Pacific Gas and Electric Company said it expects to restore power and gas to the area by late Monday.
Many evacuees grew increasingly impatient to go home — or at least find out whether their homes were spared. Others were reluctant to go back or to look for another place to live.
Juan Hernandez, who escaped with his family from his apartment Oct. 9 before it burned down, still had his car packed and ready to go in case the fires flared up again and threatened his sister’s house, where they have been staying in Santa Rosa.
“Every day we keep hearing sirens at night, alarms,” Hernandez said. “We’re scared. When you see the fire close to your house, you’re scared.”
