The World According to Gary: 49ers are losing ‘better’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about the Raiders and the 49ers losing streaks.

The Raiders lost for the fourth week in a row. This week they lost against the Los Angeles Charges.

On Sunday, the 49ers lost to the Washington Redskins. However, they’re losing “better.”

The 49ers set an all-time record. Five straight games where they’ve lost by three points or less.

In the first quarter of the game versus the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down after a throw. It was a legal tackle by Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr.

Rodgers was carted off the field with a broken collarbone.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL on Sunday, alleging that he remains unsigned as a result of collusion by owners following his protests during the national anthem.

