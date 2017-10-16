Thousands of insurance claims pour in from North Bay fire victims

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of California residents are filing insurance claims since the wildfires began on Oct. 8.

Over 3,000 fire claims have been filed to State Farm Insurance alone.

State Farm is reporting 2,570 homeowner insurance claims, and 970 auto insurance claims as of Monday, Oct. 16, according to representative Roszell Gadson.

Gadson says the majority of these claims are coming from North Bay fire victims.

“We encourage our customers to report losses as soon as possible in order to start the claim process,” Gadson said.

Here are ways State Farm customers can file claims:

Contact your local agent

Call 1-800-SFCLAIM

Through the mobile app “Pocket Agent”

Through the State Farm website

Agents are also available to help with filing at several evacuation centers including Local Assistance Center & Finley Community Center in Santa Rosa, and Napa Valley College.

State Farm expects the number of claims to increase as evacuees begin returning home.

KRON4’s Financial Expert Rob Black has also laid out a helpful “to-do” list for those affected by the fires.

You can listen to his advice in the video at the top of this article.

