VIDEO: Bay Area air quality remains ‘unhealthy’ to ‘moderate’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Crews are gaining more control over the North Bay wildfires, but smoke is still polluting Bay Area skies.
Air quality throughout the Bay on Monday ranges from “unhealthy” to “moderate.”
KRON4 meteorologist Anny Hong reports unhealthy conditions in the North Bay and parts of the East Bay and San Jose.
Oakland, the East Bay shoreline, San Francisco, and the Peninsula are experiencing moderately unhealthy conditions.
Outdoor activity is not advised in the orange areas on the map.
