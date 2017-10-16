VIDEO: Firefighters work tirelessly to save North Bay communities

KENWOOD (KRON) — The last couple of days have not been easy for firefighters from across California.
Many of them also had to evacuate and battle the fire in their own communities.
KRON 4’s Camila Bernal spoke to a Cal Fire firefighter who gave his perspective on the fires.
The progress in the fires is thanks to the work of thousands of firefighters and a little help from the weather.
“We don’t have those winds anymore that’s what drove this fire into Santa Rosa,” said Dominic Polito of Cal Fire, “so without those winds, yeah we are doing a lot better.”
And the more they work, the less of a threat it is to North Bay residents.
“The fact that we are pushing away from the communities, we have more personnel here to keep it away from the communities and we have a lot more protection is less likely for that to happen at this point in the fire,” Polito said.
Unfortunately, in some areas, the damage is done.
“It’s tragic. Even though we feel good about getting a handle on the fire you can’t make the burnt house be unburned,” he said. “So it is just driving through downtown Santa Rosa, it’s tragic. It’s a lot of displaced people, there are whole communities that are gone you know that’s not normal for a fire. Usually, you’re sad for your neighbor who lost their house but now every neighbor is sad for each other, the whole community is gone.”
And it’s to help those communities that first responders continue to give it all they’ve got in hopes of stopping the fire completely
“We get into this job because we like to serve and we like to care for our community and we like to fight fire. Yes they are tired, yes, they miss their families but yes, they want to be here.”
