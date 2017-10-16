VIDEO: Flames rage near Napa’s Robert Mondavi Winery

NAPA (KRON) — While fire officials are reporting real progress on the North Bay firestorm, the threat is not over.

Images from the Robert Mondavi Winery in Napa Monday morning are proof.

KRON4’s Will Tran is at the winery this morning, where he says fire is burning on the hillside.

This is near the Oakville neighborhood off Highway 29.

The highway is still open to traffic.

Will says the wind is calm, and although the flames aren’t dying down, they don’t appear to be spreading either.

Sunrise next to Robert Mondavi Winery. fire burning on hillside next to it. It’s safe for now. Oakville @kron4news pic.twitter.com/OfmxZtQpdC — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) October 16, 2017

First responders racing to another scene. This picture taken on highway 29 705 am Monday @kron4news pic.twitter.com/Wr1zxzqjuo — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) October 16, 2017

Breaking-fire burning on hillside near robert mondavi winery in oakville/Napa. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/e4Zf4T5Ok6 — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) October 16, 2017

