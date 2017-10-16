VIDEO: Flames rage near Napa’s Robert Mondavi Winery

NAPA (KRON) — While fire officials are reporting real progress on the North Bay firestorm, the threat is not over.

Images from the Robert Mondavi Winery in Napa Monday morning are proof.

KRON4’s Will Tran is at the winery this morning, where he says fire is burning on the hillside.

This is near the Oakville neighborhood off Highway 29.

The highway is still open to traffic.

Will says the wind is calm, and although the flames aren’t dying down, they don’t appear to be spreading either.

