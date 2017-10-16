SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, our financial expert Rob Black and KRON 4’s James Fletcher talk about what North Bay fire evacuees and victims need to do.

Black gives some helpful advice to those who have lost everything in the North Bay firestorm.

He says a helpful thing you can do is document everything and make lists of what you need to do and what you have lost.

Try to be the first in line when it comes to insurance. Call them as soon as you can and get a claim number.

Black also explains where fire victims can apply for tax relief and FEMA grants and loans.

Financial help is coming for California fire victims in the form of income and property-tax relief for individuals and businesses in most affected counties.

FEMA officials encouraged all fire victims to file an insurance claim as soon as possible, but also apply for FEMA assistance where available because it could cover uninsured expenses or costs that exceed their coverage limits.

The application deadline is Dec. 11 for Sonoma County, Dec. 12 for Napa County, and Dec. 13 for the other counties designated on Saturday.

To apply, go to disasterassistance.gov or call (800) 621-3362.

Have questions? Reach out to Rob Black on Facebook.

