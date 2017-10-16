VIDEO: President Trump says California wildfires are ‘very sad’

(AP) — President Donald Trump says the “devastating wildfires” in California are something “like we’ve never seen.”

He says that he’s issued a disaster declaration for California and that FEMA and the military officials are on the ground helping.

Trump says: “We mourn the terrible loss of life.” He says it’s “very sad to watch how fast, how rapidly they move and how people are caught in their houses.”

Trump also says federal workers on the ground have made “a lot of progress” over the last couple of days.

The fires have ravaged areas in and near Northern California’s wine country, killing more than 40 people and destroying thousands of homes.

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE:

>>MORE STORIES