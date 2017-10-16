VIDEO: Search continues for missing fire victims in Coffey Park

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — It’s been a week since wildfires began their terror on the North Bay, and over 100 people are still missing in Sonoma County.

Monday morning crews return to Santa Rosa’s Coffey Park to continue their search for these missing people.

Coffey Park was one of the hardest hit neighborhoods in the firestorm.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is there this morning.

From San Sonita Dr. and San Miguel, she reports seeing National Guardsmen protecting the neighborhood.

The guards are only letting select individuals enter the area.

One of the reasons is the fact that investigators are coming in to search for missing people.

They will be combing homes in the neighborhood for bone fragments, teeth, medical devices, and anything else that can help identify victims.

A few houses withstood the fires, which raises concerns of looting.

Lydia reports there were some looting arrests here over the weekend.

This is another reason for the presence of guards, who say they have a zero tolerance policy for looters.

