VIDEO: Contracted firefighter dies in crash near Napa winery

NAPA (KRON) — A worker helping fire crews near a Napa winery died in a crash Monday morning.

He was a water tender assisting firefighters as flames threatened the Robert Mondavi Winery near the Oakville Grade and Highway 29.

Around 6:50 a.m. the truck reportedly veered off the curvy road and crashed.

His name is not yet being released.

He was reportedly contracted by Cal Fire to do the water service in this area.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Highway 29 is closed in both directions until further notice.

No further details are available at this time.

Two large tow trucks just arrived on scene. This is oakville grade road. Driver in water truck died at scene pic.twitter.com/mz44DB1Pa6 — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) October 16, 2017

Breaking-a calfire contractor runs off road in a water truck, goes down embankment and dies. Oakville pic.twitter.com/QHrVncuKuS — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) October 16, 2017

More sad news from the North Bay: Fatal Accident: Oakville Grade Road at 29. A water tender assisting with the fire, veered off the road. pic.twitter.com/xO5xiAjy4m — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) October 16, 2017

