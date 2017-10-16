VIDEO: Contracted firefighter dies in crash near Napa winery

By Published: Updated:

NAPA (KRON) — A worker helping fire crews near a Napa winery died in a crash Monday morning.

He was a water tender assisting firefighters as flames threatened the Robert Mondavi Winery near the Oakville Grade and Highway 29.

Around 6:50 a.m. the truck reportedly veered off the curvy road and crashed.

His name is not yet being released.

He was reportedly contracted by Cal Fire to do the water service in this area.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Highway 29 is closed in both directions until further notice.

No further details are available at this time.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s