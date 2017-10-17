About 60 still reported missing in North Bay fires

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) – About 60 people remain unaccounted for in Napa and Sonoma counties, down from roughly 100 on Monday.
Sonoma County Sheriff Rob Giordano said Tuesday 53 people remain as reported missing more than a week after deadly wildfires started in Northern California’s wine country. The city of Santa Rosa is investigating 26 of those reports.
The county received nearly 2,000 reports of people missing, but most of the people have been located. Sonoma County also referred three dozen names of missing to other counties.
He said the number of dead remains at 22.
Napa County reported eight people on its unaccounted list.
It was unclear how many people are actually missing because reports have included duplicate names or names of people who were safe but unable to call relatives. Some people reported as missing also never knew someone had been looking for them.
North Bay Firestorm
- INTERACTIVE MAP OF SANTA ROSA FIRE DAMAGE
- WORKER CONTRACTED BY CAL FIRE DIES IN NAPA CRASH
- SON BELIEVES DAD WAS DEEP ASLEEP WHEN FIRES CAME
- INTERACTIVE MAPS: WHERE ARE THE FIRES BURNING
- INMATE WALKS OFF FROM SOCAL FIREFIGHTING CREW
- WATCH KRON4 NEWS LIVE