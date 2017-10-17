Crews working to extinguish grass fire in Dublin

By Published: Updated:
(Courtesy of Twitter user @C_PoseyII)

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — Firefighters are working to extinguish a grass fire in Dublin, according to Alameda County Fire.

Alameda County firefighters responded to the grass fire burning in the area of Tassajara and Fallon Road at 1:53 p.m.

The blaze has burned 40 acres so far. Crews have it 20 percent contained.

No structures are threatened at this time. But mandatory evacuations are in place for Signal Hill east of Fallon to Cog Hill Terrace to Saddle Creek Terrace.

Residents on Avellina Drive north to Ducale Way should also evacuate, sheriff’s deputies said.

Fire officials said the blaze is burning at a moderate rate of spread.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s