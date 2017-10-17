Crews working to extinguish grass fire in Dublin

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — Firefighters are working to extinguish a grass fire in Dublin, according to Alameda County Fire.

Alameda County firefighters responded to the grass fire burning in the area of Tassajara and Fallon Road at 1:53 p.m.

The blaze has burned 40 acres so far. Crews have it 20 percent contained.

No structures are threatened at this time. But mandatory evacuations are in place for Signal Hill east of Fallon to Cog Hill Terrace to Saddle Creek Terrace.

Residents on Avellina Drive north to Ducale Way should also evacuate, sheriff’s deputies said.

Fire officials said the blaze is burning at a moderate rate of spread.

