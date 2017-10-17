SANTA ROSA (KRON) — The evacuation order for the Santa Rosa neighborhood of Oakmont has been lifted Tuesday, according to Santa Rosa Police.

This includes all streets south of Highway 12, east of Calistoga Road to Pythian Road.

All northbound roads off Highway 12, including Highway 12 eastbound at Pythian Road, will still be closed under mandatory evacuations orders.

The evacuation order has also been lifted for the medical complex located at 3536 and 3540 Mendocino Avenue.

All areas within the mandatory evacuation zone around the complex will remain in place.

The only access to the complex will be via Steele Lane north to Mendocino Avenue.

To see if your address is evacuated, use the online, up-to-date evacuation map for Sonoma county available at https://tinyurl.com/centrallnuevacs.

There will still be smoke in the respective areas as firefighters continue firefighting operations, police said.

Residents that feel unsafe are advised to call 911. The public is reminded to stay vigilant on current fire conditions.

