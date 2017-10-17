VIDEO: Fire in Santa Cruz Mountains forces evacuations

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) — A fire in the Santa Cruz mountains is forcing evacuations Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out around 11:00 p.m. Monday in the area of 820 Bear Creek Canyon Rd.

It started as a house fire, and quickly spread to surrounding vegetation, prompting about 150 evacuations.

The fire is at 125 acres.

According to Cal Fire, evacuations are in place for:

Deer Creek Rd.

Rons Rd.

Dons Rd.

Lost Valley Rd.

Favre Ridge

Oak Ridge

“If you feel you’re in danger leave the area if it is safe to do so,” fire officials said.

Boulder Creek Elementary is currently an evacuation center.

Santa Cruz County Fire, San Mateo Co Fire, Santa Clara Co fire, CHP, and Santa Cruz Sheriffs are all assisting.

The steep, rugged terrain poses a major challenge for firefighters.

One firefighter has already been injured after falling 50 feet down a ravine. He has a broken wrist and cuts on his face.

A rescue is underway.

Portions of Highway 9 from Highway 7 to Boulder Creek are closed, according to Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jim Ross.

Bear Creek Rd. is closed.

Lt. Ross is asking the public to respect these road closures as Cal Fire and assisting crews work to secure the fire.

