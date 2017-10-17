Firefighter suffers broken wrist after 50-foot fall while battling Santa Cruz fire

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) — A firefighter battling the Bear Fire in Santa Cruz has fallen down a ravine, breaking his wrist Tuesday morning.

The steep, rugged terrain has been a major challenge for crews since the fire broke out at 11:00 p.m. Monday night.

The fire has spread 125 acres and forced about 150 evacuations in the area of Bolder Creek.

During the fall, the firefighter broke his wrist and suffered cuts to his face.

A rescue is underway.

