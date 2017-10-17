Firefighter suffers broken wrist after 50-foot fall while battling Santa Cruz fire

By Published:

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) — A firefighter battling the Bear Fire in Santa Cruz has fallen down a ravine, breaking his wrist Tuesday morning.

The steep, rugged terrain has been a major challenge for crews since the fire broke out at 11:00 p.m. Monday night.

The fire has spread 125 acres and forced about 150 evacuations in the area of Bolder Creek.

During the fall, the firefighter broke his wrist and suffered cuts to his face.

A rescue is underway.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s