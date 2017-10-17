Grass fire burns along 101 in Sausalito

SAUSALITO (KRON) — A grass fire was burning Tuesday off Highway 101 in Sausalito.

The fire was burning in the hills on the side of US-101 at Rodeo Avenue just west of the tunnel.

Officers have shut down southbound 101 at Marin City as fire crews battle the blaze.

As of 1:30 p.m., it appears the blaze is out but southbound is still shut down.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area of Spencer and Wolfback Ridge on US-101.

There was an evacuation order in place for residents in the area of Wolfback Ridge and Cloud View. The order was lifted at 1:22 p.m.

Marin County Fire has four dozers and a helicopter responding to the fire.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

