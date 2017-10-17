Love at first sight: Santa Rosa elderly couple die together in North Bay firestorm

SANTA ROSA (AP) — Arthur Grant, 95, and Suiko Grant, 75, and their small dog took refuge in the wine cellar of their Santa Rosa home for 45 years.

They died there on Monday on property filled fruit trees and vineyards, their daughter Trina Grant told the San Francisco Chronicle.

She says her father met her mother in Honolulu while working as a pilot for Pan American World Airways. “It was a true love-at-first-sight story,” she says. “He found the most beautiful gal in the world to marry.”

Arthur grew up as one of 13 kids on a dairy farm in Point Arena. He joined the U.S. Navy during World War II and trained as a fighter pilot. But the war ended before he flew in combat. He retired as a Navy lieutenant. He flew with Pan Am for 25 years before retiring as a captain.

She was born in China and raised in Sapporo, Japan. She went to work for a Japanese company in Hawaii after graduating from Aoyama Gakuin University in Tokyo. That’s where she met the pilot who was dating her roommate at the time.

Here is a statement from the family:

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. — Arthur Tasman Grant and Suiko Grant died together on Oct. 9 when a sudden raging fire destroyed the home they shared for more than 45 years. The couple had been unable to escape the Tubbs Fire as it tore through the Mark West Springs Road area in northern Santa Rosa. Arthur (Art) Tasman Grant, 95, was a retired Navy Lieutenant and captain for Pan American Airways. He grew up one of 13 children in Point Arena, Calif. In high school, he was an accomplished member of the Future Farmers of America and was awarded the state degree key for his prize-winning Guernsey cows. Art attended California Polytechnic State University on a scholarship before leaving school to join the U.S. Navy. He trained as a fighter pilot on the Corsair and Hellcat during World War II. Fortunately, the war ended before he was sent into combat. Suiko Grant, 75, was a homemaker who earned a bachelor’s degree from Aoyama Gakuin University in Tokyo. She was born in China and raised in Sapporo, Japan. Art and Suiko met in Honolulu while he was flying for Pan Am and she was working for a Japanese company. Art had been dating her roommate, but Suiko stole his heart. She used to say that it was love at first sight. For nearly five decades, the couple lived off Riebli Road on the top of a hill. This is where they died together last week. The property was filled with fruit trees and a hobby vineyard. The couple is survived by their two daughters, Tasman Grant and Trina Grant, and their granddaughter Sloane Straayer. “We’re shocked by this sudden turn of events, but we take comfort in the fact that they had each other for so long,” said Trina Grant. “My parents had that comical, cantankerous sort of relationship some people have, especially as they grew old together. My dad would secretly water the garden while my mom was out running errands, and she would give him a hard time about drinking beer, to little effect. When I picture my parents, I picture them happily complaining about each other until the very end.” Private services are pending. The family asks that donations be made to Veterans support organizations in Art’s name or to the Arther and Suiko Grant Memorial Fund in lieu of sending flowers.

