MISSING: Santa Clara woman considered at risk

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman from Santa Clara who is considered at risk.

29-year-old Carmalita “Lita” List left her home on Oakwood Dr. at 8:20 p.m. Monday, according to Santa Clara Police Department.

While leaving she mentioned getting on a train and never coming home.

“Carmailta is a developmentally disabled adult, with the mental function of a 12 year old,” police said.

Police say she also suffers from seizures and dementia.

Carmalita is known to frequent Rivermark Shopping Center.

She is described as a woman with blue eyes and brown hair.

She is five feet, one inch tall and weighs 165 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information on Carmalita’s whereabouts is asked contact the Santa Clara Police Department at (408)-615-4700.

