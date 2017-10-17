NAPA (KRON) — The Napa Valley Unified School District is suspending classes until Monday due to the unhealthy air from the North Bay Firestorm.

Officials made the announcement at a news conference on Tuesday.

Here are some other school closure updates:

SONOMA COUNTY

Mark West and Piner-Olivet school districts will be closed until Oct. 30 for fire mitigation. For each of these districts, schools were located in the fire’s “burn zone.” This means the districts must mitigate the fire-related soot and ash and have the facilities re-certified as habitable spaces before they can re-occupy school sites. District officials for Mark West report that they have contracted with a recovery management firm, which has estimated it will take a team of 50 employees up to a week and a half to complete the work. Piner-Olivet faces a similar mitigation process.

Oak Grove now plans to re-open Monday, Oct. 23.

The Sonoma County Office of Education’s Alternative Education program plans to open its Headwaters Academy Thursday, Oct. 19 and Amarosa Academy Monday, Oct. 23.

The Following Districts Will be Closed All Week, Oct. 16-20

Bellevue

Bennett Valley

Geyserville

Kenwood

Mark West – opening Oct. 30

Piner Olivet Union – opening Oct. 30

Rincon Valley

Roseland

Santa Rosa City Schools

Sonoma Valley

The Following Districts Plan to Open Wednesday, Oct. 18

Alexander Valley

Cloverdale

Windsor

Wright

The Following Districts Plan to Open Monday, Oct. 23

Oak Grove will open Monday, Oct. 23

Other

SCOE’s Alternative Education classes at Amarosa Academy will open Thursday, Oct. 19 and Headwaters Academy will open Monday, Oct. 23.

Santa Rosa Junior College will reopen on Oct. 23.

Sonoma State University will reopen on Oct. 18.

