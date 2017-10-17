NAPA (KRON) — Firefighters continue to make progress on the series of destructive fires that have been burning since early last week in the North Bay.
In total, firefighters are battling 16 large fires across the state burning more than 217,000 acres.
Thousands of homes and businesses have been destroyed or damaged by the North Bay firestorm, including several wineries along Silverado Trail in Napa.
That’s where KRON4’S Steve Aveson is on Tuesday night.
He sees the devastation to wine country first hand.
