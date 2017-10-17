North Bay Firestorm: KRON4’s Steve Aveson sees wine country devastation first-hand

By Published: Updated:

 

NAPA (KRON) — Firefighters continue to make progress on the series of destructive fires that have been burning since early last week in the North Bay.

In total, firefighters are battling 16 large fires across the state burning more than 217,000 acres.

Thousands of homes and businesses have been destroyed or damaged by the North Bay firestorm, including several wineries along Silverado Trail in Napa.

That’s where KRON4’S Steve Aveson is on Tuesday night.

He sees the devastation to wine country first hand.

Watch the above and below videos to see Steve’s full report.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s