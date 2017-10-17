Police: Woman stole from Santa Rosa fire victims at evacuation shelters

PETALUMA (KRON) — A woman was arrested Monday for allegedly stealing credit cards, checkbooks and identification cards from fire evacuees staying in Petaluma shelters.

Police said Petaluma resident Katie Lehnhard, 31, stole from evacuees at the shelters as well as from victim’s cars that were left in burned-out neighborhoods.

A mail theft victim alerted police to fraudulent charges and was able to identify Lehnhard as a potential suspect based on a canceled check, police said.

Officers contacted Lehnhard and learned she had an arrest warrant and active probation.

During a probation search, officers found identifications, credit cards, and checkbooks belonging to the victim, as well as recent Santa Rosa fire evacuees staying in Petaluma evacuation centers and other Petaluma residents.

Lehnhard was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and police are still contacting victims.

Petaluma Police recommend victims of the recent devastating fire incidents take extra precautions to protect personal possessions saved from the fires.

Vehicles should be locked at all times and victims should contact the United States Postal Service to re-direct your mail delivery if you suffered a home loss.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES