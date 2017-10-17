Raiders' inability to go deep leads to struggles for offense

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) With a strong-armed quarterback, one of the best pass-blocking offensive lines and a pair of talented receivers on the outside, the Oakland Raiders have all the ingredients to stretch the field with the deep pass.

That has been far from the case so far this season and is a major reason the Raiders (2-4) have struggled so much offensively during a four-game losing streak.

Oakland is tied for the fewest deep completions this season with just two, a development that surely would have irked late owner Al Davis, who believed strongly in the value of throwing deep.