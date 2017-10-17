RIDE ALONG: Duo saves pets lost in burned out North Bay neighborhoods

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Despite the devastation, KRON4 continues to hear stories of people doing extraordinary things to help their neighbors or community through this tragedy.

One duo found a unique way to save the lives of pets in burned out neighborhoods who are estranged from their owners.

KRON4’s Gabe slate met them on Tuesday.

He did a ride along with two amazing people who took it upon themselves to save animals.

And they did it because no one else could.

They had the vehicle and credentials to cross the roadblocks into burned-out neighborhoods.

