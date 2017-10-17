OAKLAND (KRON) — BART Police arrested a suspect accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old Monday night at the West Oakland Station.

At 7:31 p.m., BART officers responded to the station with Oakland Police units to search for Sindel Botelho, a 20-year-old woman from Reno, and a 4-year-old victim that she allegedly kidnapped from his father, police said.

Trains were held and searched at the West Oakland and MacArthur Stations but police did not find them.

An on-duty station agent reported seeing the suspect and victim exit the West Oakland Station.

Officers detained the suspect without incident.

The suspect was turned over to Oakland Police units and arrested for kidnapping.

