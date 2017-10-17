The World According to Gary: Opening night for the Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about opening night for the Warriors.

They’re back! The Golden State Warriors are playing the Houston Rockets Tuesday for the opening night of the 2017-2018 NBA season in Oakland at Oracle Arena.

Kyrie Irving will take on LeBron James tonight after he was traded to the Celtics. The Cavs play the Celtics in Cleveland.

It didn’t take long for former 49ers NaVorro Bowman to find a new home and only a few miles away from his old one. Bowman signed a 1-year, $3 million contract with the Raiders.

