SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Tuesday marks the 28th anniversary of the deadly Loma Prieta earthquake, which shook the Bay Area to its core on Oct. 17, 1989.

It’s a day Northern California will never forget.

A lot of people are taking note that while Northern California is reeling from the disaster of the wildfires, we’re marking the anniversary of another tragedy.

The Loma Prieta Quake was centered on the San Andreas Fault.

It caused extensive damage to the Bay Area, including San Francisco, the South Bay, and down through the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The 6.9 quake caused the double-decker Nimitz freeway to collapse in Oakland along with the east span of the Bay Bridge.

Many homes in San Francisco’s Marina District were badly damaged and fires broke out.

Sixty-three people were killed and thousands were injured.

Across the region, the damage was estimated at roughly $6 billion.

In a statement Tuesday, San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee said that the city has since learned a lot, with a huge focus on making buildings, homes, and bridges more secure and resilient.

