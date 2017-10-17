SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Sutter Hospital in Santa Rosa is open Tuesday after being evacuated during the eruption of North Bay wildfires on Oct. 8.

KRON4’s Hermela Aregawi is at the hospital this morning.

She says hospital workers have been working around the clock to get the building back in business.

At 7:00 a.m. the doors reopened for all services, including in-patient and emergency care.

As flames threatened the hospital last Sunday night, employees rushed to evacuate patients and fire victims who showed up thinking this was a place to take refuge.

Within six hours, the hospital reports safely evacuating 77 patients.

A hospital worker tells KRON4 the flames came so fast, that employees had to take on several roles, including that of a firefighter.

As flames got closer to oxygen tanks, workers fought the fire with extinguishers until help arrived.

The hospital was just built in 2014, and was constructed to withstand a disaster like this.

This means that luckily, there was plenty of water on site.

Firefighters unleashed over 500,000 gallons of water fighting the fire here.

Since the fire, the hospital had to undergo thorough cleaning and inspection before reopening.

