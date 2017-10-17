VIDEO: Fairfield ‘glass house’ destroyed in North Bay Firestorm

FAIRFIELD (KRON) — One of the many recognizable Bay Area landmarks lost in the wildfires is the so-called “glass house” in Fairfield.

The huge hilltop home was lost in the Atlas Fire. Lots of people knew this home built in 2003 on the South Summit of the Twin Sisters Peaks.

There’s not much left except twisted metal and its concrete foundation. The glass house stood on Twin Sisters road in Fairfield, close to the border of Solano and Napa counties.

It was considered an architectural masterpiece built in 2003 at a cost of roughly $17 million.

Like so many other homes, it went up in flames late last week.

When you see it before the fire, you understand why it was so recognizable. It sat right on the top of the hill and had enormous glass walls and a hexagon shape.

PHOTOS: Coffey Park destroyed in North Bay wildfires View as list View as gallery Open Gallery SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 11: Hundreds of homes in the Coffey Park neighborhood that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 11, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. At least 21 people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,000 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 12: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image was created as an Equirectangular Panorama. Import image into a panoramic player to create an interactive 360 degree view) A 360 degree view of a home that was destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 in Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 12: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image was created as an Equirectangular Panorama. Import image into a panoramic player to create an interactive 360 degree view) A 360 degree view of a home that was destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 in Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 12: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image was created as an Equirectangular Panorama. Import image into a panoramic player to create an interactive 360 degree view) A 360 degree view of a home that was destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 in Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Firefighters douse hot spots in the Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. An onslaught of wildfires across a wide swath of Northern California broke out almost simultaneously then grew exponentially, swallowing up properties from wineries to trailer parks and tearing through both tiny rural towns and urban subdivisions. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 11: Hundreds of homes in the Coffey Park neighborhood that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 11, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. At least 21 people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,000 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Coffey Park homes burn early Monday Oct. 9, 2017 in Santa Rosa, Calif. More than a dozen wildfires whipped by powerful winds been burning though California wine country. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP) The remains of an automobile sit in the Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa, Calif. An onslaught of wildfires across a wide swath of Northern California broke out almost simultaneously then grew exponentially, swallowing up properties from wineries to trailer parks and tearing through both tiny rural towns and urban subdivisions. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Firefighters drive through the Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa, Calif., looking for hotspots on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. An onslaught of wildfires across a wide swath of Northern California broke out almost simultaneously then grew exponentially, swallowing up properties from wineries to trailer parks and tearing through both tiny rural towns and urban subdivisions. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) An American flag still fly’s as as structures burn in Coffey Park, Monday Oct. 9, 2017. More than a dozen wildfires whipped by powerful winds been burning though California wine country. The flames have destroyed at least 1,500 homes and businesses and sent thousands of people fleeing. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP) Santa Rosa's Coffey Park Coffey Park, Santa Rosa Photo: Philippe Djegal Photo: Philippe Djegal Photo: Philippe Djegal Photo: Philippe Djegal In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, aerial photo provided by George Rose shows a lush vineyard, left, next to a scorched wasteland near Vintners Inn, just north of Coffey Park, Sonoma County near Santa Rosa, Calif. Officials say progress is being made in some of the largest wildfires burning in Northern California but that the death toll is almost sure to surge. (George Rose/Georgerose.com via AP) Photo: Lydia Pantazes

Anyone who had a chance to get inside had stunning views of the area from every angle.

The home was spread across more than 13,000 square feet and included a helicopter pad.

The current owners bought it in 2012. They live in Texas and used the estate as a vacation home.

They say they’ll wait until the fires are completely extinguished and then will begin rebuilding, saying they’ll make it bigger and better than before.

